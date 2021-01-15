BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.94

BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 2462733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05.

About BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.