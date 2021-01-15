Belvoir Group PLC (BLV.L) (LON:BLV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $144.00

Belvoir Group PLC (BLV.L) (LON:BLV) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $144.00 and traded as high as $169.98. Belvoir Group PLC (BLV.L) shares last traded at $167.50, with a volume of 35,602 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £59.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 152.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 144.

About Belvoir Group PLC (BLV.L) (LON:BLV)

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. The company operates three property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 365 individual businesses primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, and Northwood brands. It also operates a network of financial advisers offering mortgage and other property related financial services.

