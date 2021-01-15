Benjamin Silbermann Sells 70,000 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $5,133,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $7,719,600.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $7,369,950.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $7,158,900.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $7,512,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $7,439,250.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $7,490,700.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $7,360,500.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $7,402,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $7,279,650.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $6,963,600.00.

PINS opened at $70.96 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $76.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.80. The stock has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.94 and a beta of 1.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. OTR Global raised Pinterest to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Pinterest from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pinterest by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,828,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,961,000 after purchasing an additional 810,421 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pinterest by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pinterest by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,682,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,873,000 after purchasing an additional 739,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

