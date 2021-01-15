Bennicas & Associates Inc. Acquires New Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000. VMware accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in VMware by 4,464.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after buying an additional 3,646,131 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in VMware by 19.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $466,976,000 after purchasing an additional 536,321 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in VMware by 35.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,107,217 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $302,744,000 after purchasing an additional 552,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in VMware by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,984,210 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $285,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in VMware by 36.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 746,995 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $107,321,000 after purchasing an additional 197,756 shares in the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMW traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.81. 2,390,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.60. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $163.17.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.92.

In other news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $2,341,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,360,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

