Bennicas & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 144,750 Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 144,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares accounts for about 1.6% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bennicas & Associates Inc. owned 1.90% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 871,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,127,000 after buying an additional 58,448 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,490,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $449,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,601. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.29. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $33.81.

