BEPRO Network (BEPRO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $190,773.00

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BEPRO Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. BEPRO Network has a market cap of $1.22 million and $190,773.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00057921 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.39 or 0.00443354 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00041413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,525.36 or 0.04064462 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00012719 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00016188 BTC.

BEPRO Network Profile

BEPRO is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BEPRO Network

BEPRO Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

