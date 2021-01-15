Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Carlsberg A/S from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of CABGY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.09. The company had a trading volume of 117,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,812. Carlsberg A/S has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.77. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

