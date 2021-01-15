Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,529 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,316 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,239 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 33.3% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.10.

BBY stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.82. 165,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,436,553. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.85 and its 200 day moving average is $106.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

