Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.10.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $113.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $124.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.85 and its 200 day moving average is $106.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

