Best of the Best PLC (BOTB.L) (LON:BOTB) Shares Gap Down to $2,300.00

Best of the Best PLC (BOTB.L) (LON:BOTB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2,300.00, but opened at $2,150.00. Best of the Best PLC (BOTB.L) shares last traded at $2,330.00, with a volume of 6,822 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £217.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,393.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,557.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Best of the Best PLC (BOTB.L)’s previous dividend of $20.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. Best of the Best PLC (BOTB.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

