Bezop (BEZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $238,173.42

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last seven days, Bezop has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bezop has a market capitalization of $238,173.42 and approximately $726.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezop token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bezop

Bezop (BEZ) is a token. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. Bezop’s official message board is medium.com/@bezopnetwork . The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezop’s official website is bezop.com

Buying and Selling Bezop

Bezop can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezop should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezop using one of the exchanges listed above.

