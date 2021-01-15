Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Sells $260,100.00 in Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $260,100.00.

NASDAQ:BCYC traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.03. 607,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.49.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). The company had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $3,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.