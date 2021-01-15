BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.99

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.99 and last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 279238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCRX. Evercore ISI began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 3.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. The company had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $109,378.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,543.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 352.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after buying an additional 3,786,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,883,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,426 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,943,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,979 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,791,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 313.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 907,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

