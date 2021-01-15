BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) versus Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Head-To-Head Contrast

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Passage Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $48.83 million 31.06 -$108.90 million ($0.94) -9.14 Passage Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Passage Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Passage Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 3 7 0 2.70 Passage Bio 0 3 3 0 2.50

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $9.21, suggesting a potential upside of 7.27%. Passage Bio has a consensus target price of $30.88, suggesting a potential upside of 3.50%. Given BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Passage Bio.

Profitability

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Passage Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -233.45% -328.70% -71.11% Passage Bio N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.0% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of Passage Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals beats Passage Bio on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma. It is also developing BCX7353, an oral serine protease inhibitor and oral dose formulation that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hereditary angioedema; BCX9930, an oral factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for mediated diseases; BCX9250, an oral activin receptor-like kinase-2 inhibitors that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva; and Galidesivir, a RNA dependent-RNA polymerase inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat various RNA viruses, including Marburg, Yellow Fever, Ebola, and Zika. The company has collaborations and in-license relationships with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Seqirus UK Limited; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Green Cross Corporation; Mundipharma International Holdings Limited; and The University of Alabama at Birmingham, as well as Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and Industrial Research, Ltd. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.