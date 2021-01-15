Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Trading 7.7% Higher

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) rose 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.81 and last traded at $28.00. Approximately 259,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 112,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.99.

Several research firms recently commented on BDSX. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Biodesix from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.00.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($31.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Biodesix, Inc. will post -5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biodesix Company Profile (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

