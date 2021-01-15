Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $73,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Biogen by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Biogen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Biogen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BIIB. Cowen cut shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $277.99. The stock had a trading volume of 116,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,332. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.76 and its 200-day moving average is $268.12.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

