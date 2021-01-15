Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $16,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Biogen by 35.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 113.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mirova raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 292.1% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Biogen from $318.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. DZ Bank raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen downgraded Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.13.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $280.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,332. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $374.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

