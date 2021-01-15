Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Trading Down 7.5%

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $84.47 and last traded at $84.91. Approximately 579,467 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 468,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William A. Jones, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $2,286,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,366.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.55 per share, with a total value of $447,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,516,938 shares in the company, valued at $225,391,797.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,598,535. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,352,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,875,000 after acquiring an additional 562,071 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,112,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

