Bioventix PLC (BVXP.L) (LON:BVXP) Sets New 52-Week High at $4,500.00

Bioventix PLC (BVXP.L) (LON:BVXP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,500 ($58.79) and last traded at GBX 4,472 ($58.43), with a volume of 2565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,380 ($57.22).

The stock has a market cap of £232.96 million and a P/E ratio of 32.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,178.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,142.53.

About Bioventix PLC (BVXP.L) (LON:BVXP)

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

