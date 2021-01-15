Bitball Treasure 1-Day Volume Tops $498,480.00 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Bitball Treasure token can now be bought for $126.14 or 0.00342111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $56.76 million and approximately $498,480.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00104769 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00012935 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000171 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 697.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00012378 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com

Bitball Treasure Token Trading

Bitball Treasure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

