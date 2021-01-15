BitCapitalVendor Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $160,757.00 (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $160,757.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00057921 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.39 or 0.00443354 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00041413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,525.36 or 0.04064462 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00012719 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00016188 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a token. Its launch date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

