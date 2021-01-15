bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.39 million and $69.00 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One bitCNY token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00039589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00113483 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00063937 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00247660 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00060006 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

