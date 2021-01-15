BitCoal (COAL) Price Hits $0.0022 on Exchanges

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $9,748.58 and approximately $568.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitCoal has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.81 or 0.00433330 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000638 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000363 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000097 BTC.

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

