BitCoen (BEN) Price Hits $0.0226 on Major Exchanges

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. BitCoen has a total market cap of $158,334.22 and approximately $1,063.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitCoen has traded down 79.2% against the US dollar. One BitCoen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoen alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.71 or 0.00440489 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,454.57 or 0.99915446 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About BitCoen

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen . The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.