Bitcoin Atom Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $922,778.87 and $37.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.0501 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 39.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000042 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

