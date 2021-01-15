Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Trading 12.6% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market capitalization of $319.56 million and $5.04 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be purchased for about $17.21 or 0.00048273 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash ABC alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,642.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.37 or 0.01339324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $203.30 or 0.00570386 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00169907 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001883 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.