Bitcoin Confidential Market Cap Achieves $864,557.35 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $864,557.35 and $3,935.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00009730 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.96 or 0.00259630 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000383 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

