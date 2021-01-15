Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.36 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Bitcoin Diamond token can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00002102 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $140.26 million and approximately $7.36 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 45.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001334 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000539 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000192 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00019435 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Token Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

