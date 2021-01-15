Bitcoin Interest 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.00 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 15th. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $40,494.43 and $7.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.02 or 0.00295673 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00064932 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00035257 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000476 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

