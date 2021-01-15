Bitcoin Plus Price Tops $6.96 on Exchanges (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $6.96 or 0.00019348 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $53,072.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001381 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000570 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000194 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

Bitcoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 152,923 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

