Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) Market Cap Hits $3.83 Million

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 72.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last week, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.10 or 0.00008509 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Rhodium has a total market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $36,367.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Rhodium alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00048007 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Profile

Bitcoin Rhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,313,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,233,010 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official website is www.bitcoinrh.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Trading

Bitcoin Rhodium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Rhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Rhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Rhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.