BitCore (BTX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,721.00

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitCore has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. BitCore has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $1,721.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,642.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,148.27 or 0.03221664 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.84 or 0.00395148 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $477.37 or 0.01339324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $203.30 or 0.00570386 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.73 or 0.00439730 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.19 or 0.00286706 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00021152 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,510,314 coins and its circulating supply is 18,009,354 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

BitCore Coin Trading

BitCore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

