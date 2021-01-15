BitDegree (BDG) Reaches Market Cap of $283,477.42

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last seven days, BitDegree has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BitDegree token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDegree has a market cap of $283,477.42 and $1,391.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00054840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.31 or 0.00426641 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00040316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,500.73 or 0.04070078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013626 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitDegree Token Profile

BitDegree is a token. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

BitDegree Token Trading

BitDegree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

