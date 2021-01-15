BitForex Token Price Reaches $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (BF)

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last seven days, BitForex Token has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitForex Token has a market cap of $15.13 million and approximately $724,009.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitForex Token token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitForex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00057458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.92 or 0.00429053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00041278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.21 or 0.04041633 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00012948 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00014018 BTC.

BitForex Token Profile

BitForex Token is a token. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,262,865,204 tokens. BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom . The official website for BitForex Token is bitforex.com . BitForex Token’s official message board is t.me/BitForexOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

BitForex Token Token Trading

BitForex Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitForex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitForex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitForex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitForex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitForex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.