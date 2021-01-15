BitGreen (BITG) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $52,775.00

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $52,775.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitGreen has traded up 30.9% against the US dollar. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000953 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitGreen Coin Profile

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

BitGreen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

