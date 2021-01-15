Bitsdaq (BQQQ) Achieves Market Cap of $398,730.92

Bitsdaq (CURRENCY:BQQQ) traded down 40.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Bitsdaq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitsdaq has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Bitsdaq has a total market capitalization of $398,730.92 and approximately $52.00 worth of Bitsdaq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00047258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.94 or 0.00407900 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00039507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,516.87 or 0.04019353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00013602 BTC.

Bitsdaq Coin Profile

Bitsdaq (CRYPTO:BQQQ) is a coin. Bitsdaq’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,684,354,113 coins. Bitsdaq’s official website is bitsdaq.com . Bitsdaq’s official Twitter account is @BitsdaqExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Exchange partner of BITTREX in Singapore, Macau, Canada, Bitsdaq is a platform for digital assets that operate in Asia. Designed from Bittrex’s technology, Bitsdaq provides an opportunity for users who would like to access a wider section of cryptocurrency in a secure and reliable platform. The platform is currently undergoing a multi-week evaluation to ensure it caters well for the needs of international customers. “

Bitsdaq Coin Trading

Bitsdaq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsdaq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitsdaq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitsdaq using one of the exchanges listed above.

