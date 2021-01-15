BitTorrent (BTT) Price Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $350.16 million and $91.06 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007582 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007329 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001043 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002298 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,961,439,619 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

