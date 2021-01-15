BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Short Interest Up 46.2% in December

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the December 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $14.11. The company had a trading volume of 20,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,257. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MQT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

