BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Given New $715.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $709.00 to $715.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 3.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLK. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $838.00 price objective (up previously from $835.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK stock opened at $743.50 on Friday. BlackRock has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $788.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $716.12 and its 200 day moving average is $624.97. The company has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 32.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 182.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,012,831,000 after buying an additional 2,388,836 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $326,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in BlackRock by 23.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 19.2% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.