BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $838.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior target price of $835.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.71% from the stock’s previous close.

BLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $743.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $716.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $624.97. The company has a market cap of $113.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 32.35 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total transaction of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

