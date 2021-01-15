BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $838.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior target price of $835.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.71% from the stock’s previous close.
BLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.
Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $743.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $716.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $624.97. The company has a market cap of $113.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.
In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total transaction of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
