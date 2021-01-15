BLAST (BLAST) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. BLAST has a market cap of $51,307.94 and approximately $1.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BLAST has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar. One BLAST token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007074 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007248 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000155 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 117.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000829 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000029 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000649 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 78.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,227,103 tokens. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Token Trading

BLAST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

