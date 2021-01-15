BLink (BLINK) 1-Day Volume Hits $107,495.00

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last week, BLink has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. BLink has a market cap of $1.77 million and $107,495.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00060499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.14 or 0.00468947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005572 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00042122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,484.24 or 0.04090917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013126 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016532 BTC.

About BLink

BLINK is a token. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,465,408 tokens. The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLink Token Trading

BLink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

