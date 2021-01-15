BlitzPredict (XBP) Hits Market Capitalization of $302,966.52

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One BlitzPredict token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BlitzPredict has traded 38.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlitzPredict has a total market cap of $302,966.52 and approximately $273.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001320 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000547 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000193 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00019289 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BlitzPredict Token Profile

BlitzPredict is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,228,375 tokens. BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1

BlitzPredict Token Trading

BlitzPredict can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPredict should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the exchanges listed above.

