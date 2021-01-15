Blockburn Reaches 1-Day Volume of $39.00 (BURN)

Blockburn (CURRENCY:BURN) traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Blockburn coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blockburn has traded up 147.6% against the U.S. dollar. Blockburn has a total market capitalization of $26,307.87 and $39.00 worth of Blockburn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blockburn alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00104902 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000136 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.59 or 0.00343180 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00012878 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00012546 BTC.

Blockburn Coin Profile