Blockchain Certified Data Token Price Reaches $0.0672 on Major Exchanges (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0672 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded down 10% against the dollar. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market cap of $2.54 million and $6,054.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00057275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.88 or 0.00432731 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00041492 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,470.79 or 0.04031166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013044 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Blockchain Certified Data Token

Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,835,044 tokens. The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Trading

Blockchain Certified Data Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

