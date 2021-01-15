Blockmason Credit Protocol Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last Week (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $189,898.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00060631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.94 or 0.00471210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00043248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,485.16 or 0.04070193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013142 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00016701 BTC.

