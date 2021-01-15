BLOCKv (VEE) Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 21.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. One BLOCKv token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and approximately $83,578.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00054562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.43 or 0.00424041 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00039000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.39 or 0.04087536 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,263,412,761 tokens. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.