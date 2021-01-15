Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Price Target Increased to $6.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.60 to $6.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APRN. Zacks Investment Research cut Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th.

NYSE:APRN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.16. 7,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.94. Blue Apron has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $96.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of -3.23.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 91.24% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Blue Apron will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $44,618.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,895.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Meredith L. Deutsch sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $39,830.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,260 shares of company stock valued at $124,272. Insiders own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,021,000. 33.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

