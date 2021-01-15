Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) PT Raised to $6.50

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.60 to $6.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APRN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE:APRN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.16. 7,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,607. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of -3.23. Blue Apron has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 91.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blue Apron will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $44,618.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,895.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Meredith L. Deutsch sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $39,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,260 shares of company stock valued at $124,272. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Blue Apron by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Blue Apron by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Blue Apron by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. 33.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

