BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ) Trading Down 3%

Shares of BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $70.58 and last traded at $70.58. 46,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 45,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.79.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlueStar Israel Technology ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.20% of BlueStar Israel Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

